Chris Hemsworth, Sensitive Dad, Wears The Real Superhero Costume At Home

The future Men In Black actor and Pataky have welcomed the public into their home lives via social media, sharing intimate snapshots of their family and children , making sure to not show their children's faces whenever possible. “The exploitation is something I'm very wary of,” Hemsworth says to GQ. “We've been offered things, like ‘Advertise such-and-such and have dinner with your family.’ There's no way.” But with paparazzi, that is often taken out of their hands. During a recent outing, Hemsworth noticed the paps shooting away even as his son took off his bathing suit. “He's naked, and I look over, and they're still shooting,” Hemsworth says. “I ran over, and they knew. I just very pointedly and definitely said, ‘Don't you dare.’ I was close to destroying the camera.”