Chris Hemsworth Enjoys A Daddy-Daughter Braiding Session

Chris Hemsworth is famed for playing a god with flowing blond locks. So why are we all so stunned that he knows his way around a ponytail-holder?
The actor recently revealed that he has a secret talent for braiding his daughter India's hair. That tidbit came up during a game of "Never Have I Ever" with his The Huntsman: Winter's War co-star Jessica Chastain for BuzzFeed. (Side note: This must be the tamest version of the game ever played.)
When asked if he'd ever French-braided someone's hair, the Australian star and father-of-three copped to his coiffing skills.
"Oh yeah, my daughter for sure," Hemsworth responded. "I know how to do a plait. Is that similar? I'm pretty good with India's hair."
Adorable. Think he can teach Liam?
