Story from Home

Chris Hemsworth's New Malibu Mansion Is Just As Gorgeous He Is

Caroline Stanley
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.
If you were heartbroken over the idea of Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, moving back to Australia, we have some good news: They're not giving up on the U.S. completely. After putting one Malibu home on the market back in February, Trulia reports that they've decided to scoop up a smaller place in the area. And by smaller, we mean a $3.45 million four-bed, five-bath home. Little brother Liam lives nearby, so we assume that Chris wanted to be close to family whenever he's stateside working on a project.

Ahead, scope the highlights of the new space, from the Calacatta gold marble bath in the master suite to the 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar. Obviously, it pays to be the god of thunder.

More from Home