The bad news is that Chris Hemsworth is moving back to his native Australia with his family. The good news is that we now all have a shot at sleeping in the very place he called home. It will just cost you $6.5 million.
Hemworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, bought the 6,800-square-foot Malibu, CA, home from another Australian movie star: Paul Hogan, otherwise known as "Crocodile" Dundee. According to Zillow, the house is located in the covetable Point Dume area and features three en-suite bedrooms, a guest room, and a master suite with two walk-in closets. The master bedroom also has a private lanai, allowing you to fulfil your Golden Girl and Thor fantasies in one fell swoop.
The home includes office spaces and a library, where we like to imagine Hemmy studied up on Norse mythology in his spare time. There's also a separate guesthouse and a kitchen with its own fireplace. Fancy.
Take a peek inside and start counting those pennies.
