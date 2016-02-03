We didn't need another reason to see Ghostbusters. The four leading ladies signed on, and the deal was done. We were absolutely going to put the movie on our 2016 summer bucket list.
But this pic of Chris Hemsworth playing their secretary? Now that just sweetens the deal.
New photos of the cast popped up on the official movie site this week. Hemsworth's was last (but certainly not least). The actor — whose technical title in the film is Kevin, the receptionist, as opposed to Kevin, king of our hearts — seems to have a small part. Although, we bet he'll be making the most of it.
Ghostbusters is currently slated to hit theaters in the U.S. on July 15, 2016.
