One of the world's favorite Australian celebrities wants you to visit his home country.
Tourism Australia has named Chris Hemsworth its newest global ambassador, casting the Thor star in a new video ad in which the actor implores viewers to visit.
But there's a catch — his famous face doesn't actually appear on-screen. As Australia's News.com.au points out, Hemsworth's "star power" was apparently "too bright" for the $40 million "There's Nothing Like Australia" campaign.
John O’Sullivan, Tourism Australia's managing director, told News.com.au that Hemsworth's voiceover is a "complement" to the video advertisement, but an on-screen appearance could distract from the appeal of Australia itself.
"We felt Chris and his voiceover would provide the perfect complement — an authentic and influential voice to help tell the story," O'Sullivan told the news channel.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Australia is putting star power behind its push to lure more visitors. According to Tourism Research Australia, the year ending in June 2015 saw an impressive 6.6 million visitors to Australia — a 7% increase from the previous year. Visitor spending generated a record $33.4 billion for the country during that same time frame.
The ad campaign focuses on Australia's "coastal and aquatic experiences," which range from snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef to taking a helicopter ride over Victoria.
"It's a place that stays with you," Hemsworth, who grew up in Australia and recently moved back to the continent with his family, says in the ad. "And sometimes, if you're lucky, it stays forever."
