The movie maybe titled The Huntsman Winter's War, but newly released posters indicate that the sequel to Snow White and the Huntsman is all about the ladies.
Not only does Charlize Theron return as the gloriously evil Ravenna — the only reason to watch the first movie, really — but she's joined by Emily Blunt as her sister, "The Ice Queen" Freya, and Jessica Chastain as "The Warrior" Sara. Freya dons a costume that equals Ravenna's in regal splendor, but has a chilly edge. Meanwhile, Sara rocks leather pants and wields some horns. And yes, you can also gaze upon Chris Hemsworth's face, if you want, but who really cares about him when these fierce ladies are here.
Not only does Charlize Theron return as the gloriously evil Ravenna — the only reason to watch the first movie, really — but she's joined by Emily Blunt as her sister, "The Ice Queen" Freya, and Jessica Chastain as "The Warrior" Sara. Freya dons a costume that equals Ravenna's in regal splendor, but has a chilly edge. Meanwhile, Sara rocks leather pants and wields some horns. And yes, you can also gaze upon Chris Hemsworth's face, if you want, but who really cares about him when these fierce ladies are here.
Advertisement
Universal also released an official synopsis for the movie, which gives us the necessary backstory.
"Long before the evil Queen Ravenna (Theron) was thought vanquished by Snow White’s blade, she watched silently as her sister, Freya (Blunt), suffered a heartbreaking betrayal and fled their kingdom," the synopsis reads. "With Freya’s ability to freeze any enemy, the young ice queen has spent decades in a remote wintry palace raising a legion of deadly huntsmen — including Eric (Hemsworth) and warrior Sara (Chastain) — only to find that her prized two defied her one demand: Forever harden your hearts to love."
Though Ravenna does die at the end of Snow White and the Huntsman, she's apparently able to be resurrected thanks to the Magic Mirror. Then, "the wicked sisters threaten this enchanted land with twice the darkest force it’s ever seen."
So, this movie is about two sisters, one of whom has the power to freeze things, but runs away and lives in an ice castle. Huh, that sounds a bit like a certain very popular animated Disney film. Will Emily Blunt be singing "Let It Go" at some point? (She can sing.) The similarities have not escaped people on Twitter.
"Long before the evil Queen Ravenna (Theron) was thought vanquished by Snow White’s blade, she watched silently as her sister, Freya (Blunt), suffered a heartbreaking betrayal and fled their kingdom," the synopsis reads. "With Freya’s ability to freeze any enemy, the young ice queen has spent decades in a remote wintry palace raising a legion of deadly huntsmen — including Eric (Hemsworth) and warrior Sara (Chastain) — only to find that her prized two defied her one demand: Forever harden your hearts to love."
Though Ravenna does die at the end of Snow White and the Huntsman, she's apparently able to be resurrected thanks to the Magic Mirror. Then, "the wicked sisters threaten this enchanted land with twice the darkest force it’s ever seen."
So, this movie is about two sisters, one of whom has the power to freeze things, but runs away and lives in an ice castle. Huh, that sounds a bit like a certain very popular animated Disney film. Will Emily Blunt be singing "Let It Go" at some point? (She can sing.) The similarities have not escaped people on Twitter.
Waaaaaiiiit a tick -- 'Huntsman 2' is just 'Frozen, But With Charlize'? https://t.co/3zDKyjjDYO— Hillary Busis (@hillibusterr) November 16, 2015
The Huntsman Winter War, aka, nothing at all to do with Frozen, even though a character controls ice. Seriously. Huntsman. Not Frozen.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 16, 2015
This sounds like an unofficial gritty FROZEN reboot https://t.co/I2vM3pxOfe— Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) November 16, 2015
Frankly, we're still into it. We'll take any excuse to watch these women kick ass.
Advertisement