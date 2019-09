Universal also released an official synopsis for the movie, which gives us the necessary backstory."Long before the evil Queen Ravenna (Theron) was thought vanquished by Snow White’s blade, she watched silently as her sister, Freya (Blunt), suffered a heartbreaking betrayal and fled their kingdom," the synopsis reads. "With Freya’s ability to freeze any enemy, the young ice queen has spent decades in a remote wintry palace raising a legion of deadly huntsmen — including Eric (Hemsworth) and warrior Sara (Chastain) — only to find that her prized two defied her one demand: Forever harden your hearts to love."Though Ravenna does die at the end of Snow White and the Huntsman, she's apparently able to be resurrected thanks to the Magic Mirror. Then, "the wicked sisters threaten this enchanted land with twice the darkest force it’s ever seen."So, this movie is about two sisters, one of whom has the power to freeze things, but runs away and lives in an ice castle. Huh, that sounds a bit like a certain very popular animated Disney film. Will Emily Blunt be singing "Let It Go" at some point? (She can sing .) The similarities have not escaped people on Twitter.