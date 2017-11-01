Chris Hemsworth Credits Women For Making Him Funny

The third installment of the Thor franchise hits theaters Friday, and already critics are calling Ragnarok one of the funniest films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, the film's star Chris Hemsworth is at least partially to thank for the comedy present in this superhero flick — but who's to thank for making this action hero hilarious? According to Hemsworth, it was his role in Ghostbusters that made him a funny guy.
Fans will remember that Hemsworth portrayed Kevin Beckman, the Ghostbusters crew's handsome, but exceedingly dim secretary. (A role that, no doubt, has been relegated to women time and time again in comedies.)
In an interview with Page Six, Hemsworth opened up about how his time in the woman-fronted comedy — as well as his other comedic ventures — allowed him to cut his teeth before seeking out laughs in Thor: Ragnarok.
"It was a bit of encouragement for this film and what we could do, and experiment — a lot more with improvisation. I credit Ghostbusters, Saturday Night Live, Vacation as sort of a lead-up to this film."
It can't be a coincidence that some (err, okay, most) of Saturday Night Live's strongest members just so happen to be women. Or that Kate McKinnon is a part of both casts. I am just saying — is it possible that women taught Hemsworth how to be funny?
I'm going to go with "yes."
Of course, that doesn't mean that Hemsworth has lost any love for his Marvel bros. He also told Page Six that he's grateful for his friendship with the boys of the Avengers squad, which includes Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.
"Hopefully that's a friendship that will carry for a long, long time. I’m very lucky," Hemsworth told the outlet.
