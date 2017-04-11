Story from Movies

Fans Don't Know What To Do With Thor's New Short Hair, Don't Care Look

Christopher Luu
Photo: AF archive/Alamy.
This morning, Marvel released the very first teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. While there was plenty to like — ahem, Cate Blanchett as Marvel's debut female villain — one glaring change had the internet pulling out the torches and pitchforks. No, it had nothing to do with the universally beloved Jeff Goldblum. It was about Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) new 'do.
Sometime between falling victim to Valkyrie's (Tessa Thompson) net and ending up face-down in a colosseum with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the golden son of Asgard got his long, luscious blond locks chopped off.
The trailer gives fans a peek into the Technicolor-rave-cum-music-festival world of Sakaar, where the natives love themselves some body paint and bloody combat. That explains Goldblum's makeup and sweet white 'do, but doesn't do much to placate fans when it comes to Thor's own look.
For two Thor movies and two Avengers movies, viewers have grown accustomed to seeing the mythical Nordic god with long hair — fans even noted that it was getting progressively longer with each film. Well, times are a'changing and so is Thor's mythical hair. In Ragnarok, he's sporting a close-cropped buzz along with the war paint.
Some fans pointed out that the short hair was not something that appeared in the comics. Ever.
Others were too distraught to even form an opinion. That's okay, change is hard.
But there were things in the trailer to distract from Thor's chop. Fans were feeling Hela, who looked hella badass in every shot, whether she was scowling or wearing amazing headgear.
And while that short hair was a lot to take in, some things never change. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was present and accounted for in full force.
Though the same can't be said for Mjolnir. RIP, Thor's hammer.
Thor and his short hair hit theaters on November 3. Remember, everyone: We've dealt with this before.
