Mere days before the premiere of season 43 of Saturday Night Live, the network announced the show's newest cast members, as per The Hollywood Reporter: Luke Null, Heidi Gardner, and Chris Redd. The cast was down three members after Vanessa Bayer, Bobby Moynihan, and Sasheer Zamata left at the end of season 42.
The newbies are an interesting crop. One, Chris Redd, is very established. The comedian is a regular on Netflix's pot-themed comedy Disjointed, which debuted in late August. Redd also had a half hour special on Comedy Central's Comedy Central Stand-up Presents.
Luke Null and Heidi Gardner are established members of the Chicago comedy scene, but considerably lower profile. Null is a performer with iO Chicago, while Gardner works with the sketch comedy legends the Groundlings. Both have very slim online presences. (This is probably to their advantage, considering what happened to Melissa Villaseñor in 2016 and Jon Rudnitsky in 2015.)
Advertisement
THR also points out that Redd appeared in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, the mockumentary produced by the Lonely Island.
Null, who has an mild Twitter presence, is a musical comedian based in Chicago. When news broke of his addition to the cast, Null tweeted, "Oh neat. I am on SNL now. Lol."
Gardner is proving to be the most elusive — she has no Twitter presence, although she has a hefty-ish IMDb resumé, including work on SuperMansion, an animated series also starring Bryan Cranston.
Gardner is primarily a sketch comedy writer and performer, as per her Groundlings profile. The profile states that she hails from Kansas City, Missouri, and she's a proud cat owner. Observe her in the sketch, below. (Gardner is the tall blonde woman at the center.)
In addition to the new cast members, the show has added seven writers: Sam Jay (Jimmy Kimmel Live), Gary Richardson (The Characters), Erik Marino, Andrew Dismukes, Steven Castillo, Claire Friedman, and Nimesh Patel. Jay worked on the SeeSo series Take My Wife, and Richardson, a stand up comedian, performs with the UCB house team The Law Firm and also appeared briefly in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement