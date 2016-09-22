Story from Pop Culture

Twitter Backlash Against New SNL Cast Member's Racist Tweets

Molly Horan
Melissa Villaseñor, a new SNL cast member and the show's first Latina actress, is learning no matter what you delete, your social media footprint lives on the internet forever.
Villaseñor has deleted more than 2,000 tweets in the last week, including some many critics are calling racist. "Coworker at forever21 dates black guys and she said she will set me up on a blind date for valentines, I said yes but I'm scared," reads the screen shot of a tweet that has been deleted.
Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration over Villaseñor's "jokes."
This isn't the first time an SNL cast member has been called out for making offensive tweets. After Jon Rudnitsky joined the cast last fall his sexist and homophobic tweets were criticized. Rudnitsky was not invited back for this season.
It's possible that Villaseñor tried to erase these tweets because she felt truly embarrassed and sorry that she had ever thought they were funny, acceptable things to say. Still, her Twitter past will likely disappoint anyone who was excited about her historic hire.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture