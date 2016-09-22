Twitter Backlash Against New SNL Cast Member's Racist Tweets

Melissa Villaseñor, a new SNL cast member and the show's first Latina actress, is learning no matter what you delete, your social media footprint lives on the internet forever.
Villaseñor has deleted more than 2,000 tweets in the last week, including some many critics are calling racist. "Coworker at forever21 dates black guys and she said she will set me up on a blind date for valentines, I said yes but I'm scared," reads the screen shot of a tweet that has been deleted.
All props to @aurabogado. I just took screenshots since @melissavcomedy is quickly scrubbing tweets like these... @nbcsnl @SNLUpdate pic.twitter.com/KXU9Z4DVqD— April 👉🏾 (@ReignOfApril) September 22, 2016
Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration over Villaseñor's "jokes."
Some people don't seem to get that some of Melissa Villaseñor's tweets weren't jokes. They were just racist statements.— Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) September 22, 2016
@melissavcomedy I'm really curious why the idea of dating a black man is scary or if that's comedy to you where do you find the humor?— agnesnutter (@agnesnutter) September 22, 2016
I can see from her tweets that @melissavcomedy will not be the much-needed ally on SNL that the multi-hued Hispanic community needs. Bummer— elizabeth (@cherrilizabiff) September 22, 2016
This isn't the first time an SNL cast member has been called out for making offensive tweets. After Jon Rudnitsky joined the cast last fall his sexist and homophobic tweets were criticized. Rudnitsky was not invited back for this season.
It's possible that Villaseñor tried to erase these tweets because she felt truly embarrassed and sorry that she had ever thought they were funny, acceptable things to say. Still, her Twitter past will likely disappoint anyone who was excited about her historic hire.
