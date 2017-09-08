Your BFF Sasheer Zamata Talks About Life Post-SNL At Our 29Rooms

I agree with all of the above. We have a long way to go, but I also think we are in a good place. Thankfully there are so many ways comedians can be seen now. You can have so many different specials on different networks and then on social media there are live platforms that are being created. So there’s more space for women to be seen and heard. I think people are actually hungry to hear different types of viewpoints and voices. Of course, there is always room to grow. We’re still the minority in comedy. Hopefully that will even out over the years. It takes time. But I do think we are farther along than we ever have been, and that’s really exciting to me.