How 29Rooms, Refinery29's Instagram Playground, Came To Be

Piera Gelardi: "29Rooms developed when we were approaching our 10-year anniversary as a brand in 2015. We saw that as an amazing opportunity to do something big and splashy. So we had a creative brainstorm with a bunch of different people to talk about what we wanted to do and what we wanted to say about ourselves. We started with thinking about who we are as a brand, and our history over the past 10 years. We talked about the values of our brand — inclusivity, celebrating individuality, self expression, and imagination. We wanted to take those values and tell an origin story."