Anna Faris & Chris Pratt's Divorce Is Finalized: Report

After just over one year of separation, a report from TMZ claims that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have finalized their divorce.
Faris and Pratt, who have one son together, wed in 2009. In August of 2017, the Mom actress and the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a joint message with their social media followers, revealing that they were "legally separating."
"We tried hard for a long time and we're really disappointed," the statement, which was posted on both Pratt and Faris' multiple social media accounts, continued. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
Though reports now state that Pratt and Faris' marriage is legally over, the former couple has nothing but nice things to say about the person whom they co-parent Jack with.
In September, Pratt complimented his ex-wife when she hit the Emmys to honor her CBS sitcom Mom. "I know she did great," BuzzFeed reports he revealed to TMZ. "Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison [Janney] they both looked great. Go watch Mom on CBS."
In October of 2017, Faris confirmed that the two were still amicable during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "He's amazing," the actress gushed. "We’re great friends and we always will be."
Still, Pratt acknowledged in an April 2018 interview that divorce isn't exactly fun — even if it is ultimately for the best.
"Divorce sucks," the Jurassic World star admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."
Both Pratt and Faris have moved on since their split. Pratt is reportedly dating blogger Katherine Schwarzenegger, while Faris is attached to cinematographer Michael Barrett.
Divorce may suck, but these two are definitely doing it well.
Refinery29 has reached out to Faris and Pratt for comment.
