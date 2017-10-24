Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Seem To Be Having The Most Amicable Split Ever

Staying friends with an ex isn't always possible. However, there's something particularly sweet about the fact that our one-time favorite celebrity couple, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, are still great friends despite deciding to end their marriage.
Back in August, Faris and Pratt announced that they had legally separated after eight years of marriage. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the Mom actress, who share a five-year-old son Jack, have pledged their support of one another during this time of transition as co-parents and friends.
Now, in an interview with Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Faris revealed to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest just how far that support extends.
"We're great," Faris told the hosts of her relationship with Pratt. "He’s amazing. We’re great friends and we always will be."
The fact that there's no bad blood between the two stars is sweet, if not particularly surprising.
Faris also stated in her interview that it was "so kind" of Pratt to write the foreword to the actress' new book Unqualified, which is based on the star's podcast in which she gives strangers advice with the assistance of her celebrity guests.
In fact, it's in her book that she talks about how she never thought Pratt should be her best friend when she actually was married to him. In an excerpt from her book, Faris writes:
"I was once told that I didn’t need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend — it’s overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another."
Now that the two are planning on ending their marriage, Pratt will hold a different, but still special place in her life — and that's perfectly okay.
