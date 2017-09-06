Why Anna Faris Never Thought That Chris Pratt Would Be Her Best Friend

Ouch, that was heartbreaking to read. Luckily, she came around and befriended women, including some fellow actors on Mom. "That’s why it took me longer than it should have to realize just how important female relationships are," she continued. "It takes vulnerability of spirit to open yourself up to other women in a way that isn’t competitive, and that’s especially hard in Hollywood, where competition is built into almost every interaction. Today, I’m lucky to have a handful of women I count as confidantes. Among them, Allison Janney, my costar on Mom, Meghan, a friend from my hometown of Edmonds, Washington, and Kate, a dear childhood friend who I probably have nothing in common with anymore — at least from an outsider’s perspective — but who totally gets me because ... history."