Why Anna Faris Never Thought That Chris Pratt Would Be Her Best Friend

Anna Faris realizes the importance in strong, inspirational female friendships. She shared an excerpt of her new book, Unqualified, to Cosmopolitan, and it's painfully relatable. In it, she discusses how her newfound devotion to her girlfriends came after convincing herself that she needed to hang in the boy's club.
"The truth of why I didn’t have girlfriends probably had nothing to do with my being a guys’ girl and everything to do with the fact that I was angry and jealous and unduly proud of the guys I was hanging out with," she writes. "I did have some precedent for shying away from packs of ladies. Growing up, I fell victim to plenty of mean girls who would sneak up on me and snap my bra strap. One day, I went to my locker, and the words 'fuck you, bitch' were written across it. It was humiliating and confusing. I didn’t think I was worthy of that kind of hatred."
Ouch, that was heartbreaking to read. Luckily, she came around and befriended women, including some fellow actors on Mom. "That’s why it took me longer than it should have to realize just how important female relationships are," she continued. "It takes vulnerability of spirit to open yourself up to other women in a way that isn’t competitive, and that’s especially hard in Hollywood, where competition is built into almost every interaction. Today, I’m lucky to have a handful of women I count as confidantes. Among them, Allison Janney, my costar on Mom, Meghan, a friend from my hometown of Edmonds, Washington, and Kate, a dear childhood friend who I probably have nothing in common with anymore — at least from an outsider’s perspective — but who totally gets me because ... history."
And her ex-husband Chris Pratt wasn't her BFF — because he's her husband. "I was once told that I didn’t need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend — it’s overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another." We definitely agree that having female friendships can be a source of the greatest inspiration and motivation in your lives, in ways that don't come from a romantic partner.
Anna's memoir, Unqualified, will be published on October 24. 2017. She recently mentioned that she's "afraid" for its release, but we're looking forward to reading her thoughts on being an underdog in Hollywood. It's the side of a story we rarely get to hear.
