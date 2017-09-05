Anna Faris Says She Is Scared To Release Her Memoir Since Split From Chris Pratt

About a month ago, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their split on social media. The couple, who had been married for eight years, has remained relatively silent about the separation, but with the release of her upcoming memoir Unqualified, Faris is nervous about fans getting such a close look at her life — which has just gone through a drastic change.
"I feel really, really nervous because it feels really intimate," she said on this week's episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. "I’m excited and I … you know, when I first got the book deal I thought, 'Oh, what a great adventure.' Now that it's getting closer, I feel, in a sense, that I got to always hide behind characters, and now this is me and it feels a little scary."
The memoir notably contains a forward by Pratt himself, written before their split, but it also shows a side of the actress we've never seen before.
"It’s just my experiences," she continued. "It’s just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear, and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. and ... basically how I haven't felt comfortable in my own skin."
This isn't the first time Faris has opened up on her podcast. In the episode following the news of her separation, she took a moment to thank fans and listeners for their support.
"Hey, dear listeners," she begins. "I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you."
We can't wait to learn even more about her when the memoir is finally released on October 24.
