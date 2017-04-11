Chris Pratt Paid Hilarious Homage To Anna Faris & Son Jack

Brace yourself for some #familygoals, y'all. When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Chris Pratt isn't rapping about his carrot cake muffin or celebrating his "cut-ass butt cheeks," he's waxing rhapsodic about the people who matter most to him: Wife Anna Faris and their 4-year-old son, Jack.
The Mom star, who married Pratt in 2009 after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight, has brought Jack along to keep the actor company during his GOTG press tour.
The family are currently promoting the action film in Japan, which prompted Pratt to post an Instagram referencing Faris' past role in the Tokyo-set Lost in Translation. (She played the flighty actress who occupies most of Scarlett Johansson's husband's time. How's that for Marvel synergy?)
Advertisement
"My dear sweet @annafaris getting flashbacks from her hilarious role in Lost in Translation," the 37-year-old actor captioned his pic of him and Faris. "Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one."
The touching tribute then took a comedic turn.
"Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep," Pratt shared." I'm on Insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about."
My dear sweet @annafaris getting flashbacks from her hilarious role in Lost in Translation. Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about. ?♥️?????
Way to keep it real, man. Pratt, who spent his last press tour cropping Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence out of photos, has also found time for a few hijinks.
Consider this:
But where's Jack? Here he is "having an adventure" (a.k.a. admiring cherry blossoms) with his parents. Note that the kiddo and Faris are wearing matching red puffas. We can't.
Safe travels, family! Feel free to blow up our feeds with more cute content.
Advertisement