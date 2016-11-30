Just had a ground breaking idea to touch the tip of the Eiffel Tower in this photo. I'm pretty proud of it. It just came to me. Haha! I said, "hey I'm about to do something nobody has ever done before. Quick grab a camera" And then I just did it. And then my publicist Allison took the photo. This pose is now legally called a #chrisPratt i have patented it. If you do this pose you can be sued. #passengersmovie

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 29, 2016 at 5:00am PST