Chris Pratt Is Trolling Jennifer Lawrence Hard On Social Media

Arielle Tschinkel
Bravo Press SA/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are officially promoting their movie Passengers, which involves traveling around the world, doing interviews and photoshoots, and all the other ~glamorous~ things that major movie stars do. The duo is currently in France, and it seems Pratt is wasting no time messing with Lawrence in any way that he can. And thankfully for us, he's documenting it all on social media.

Pratt began by sharing the always necessary photo of him and his co-star with the Eiffel Tower...sort of.
Then he became the first-ever person to take a photo in which he managed to make it appear as though he were touching the top of the Eiffel Tower, this time without Lawrence nearby. He patented the soon-to-be iconic tourist shot the "Chris Pratt," because duh.
After Pratt took his tour of Paris inside, he did as any good francophile would do and took in some artwork, which inspired him in truly wondrous ways.
Pratt then decided to give the people exactly what they want: a selfie with JLawr, in which he proceeded to include only about 60% of her lovely face.

Finally got that selfie with Jen y'all wanted. #passengersmovie

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Since what the world really needed was another Pratt-Lawrence selfie, we got this beautiful shot of the co-stars turned best friends. Doesn't she look thrilled to be taking a photo?!

Just hanging with my bestie Jen. #passengersmovie

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Last but not least, Pratt rounded up some pals for a group shot with Lawrence...including approximately 35% of her face.

Here Jen and I pose with @elrubiuswtf

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Lawrence famously doesn't have her own social media accounts, and based on this series of selfies, we're pretty positive she won't be signing up for the 'gram any time soon.
