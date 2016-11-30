Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are officially promoting their movie Passengers, which involves traveling around the world, doing interviews and photoshoots, and all the other ~glamorous~ things that major movie stars do. The duo is currently in France, and it seems Pratt is wasting no time messing with Lawrence in any way that he can. And thankfully for us, he's documenting it all on social media.
Pratt began by sharing the always necessary photo of him and his co-star with the Eiffel Tower...sort of.
Pratt began by sharing the always necessary photo of him and his co-star with the Eiffel Tower...sort of.
#passengersmovie press tour is officially underway. I cropped #JenniferLawrence out of this picture. pic.twitter.com/z0APZTifbq— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 29, 2016
Then he became the first-ever person to take a photo in which he managed to make it appear as though he were touching the top of the Eiffel Tower, this time without Lawrence nearby. He patented the soon-to-be iconic tourist shot the "Chris Pratt," because duh.
Advertisement
Just had a ground breaking idea to touch the tip of the Eiffel Tower in this photo. I'm pretty proud of it. It just came to me. Haha! I said, "hey I'm about to do something nobody has ever done before. Quick grab a camera" And then I just did it. And then my publicist Allison took the photo. This pose is now legally called a #chrisPratt i have patented it. If you do this pose you can be sued. #passengersmovie
After Pratt took his tour of Paris inside, he did as any good francophile would do and took in some artwork, which inspired him in truly wondrous ways.
Pratt then decided to give the people exactly what they want: a selfie with JLawr, in which he proceeded to include only about 60% of her lovely face.
Since what the world really needed was another Pratt-Lawrence selfie, we got this beautiful shot of the co-stars turned best friends. Doesn't she look thrilled to be taking a photo?!
Last but not least, Pratt rounded up some pals for a group shot with Lawrence...including approximately 35% of her face.
Lawrence famously doesn't have her own social media accounts, and based on this series of selfies, we're pretty positive she won't be signing up for the 'gram any time soon.
Advertisement