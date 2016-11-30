Jennifer Lawrence Goes Very Literal With Her Red-Carpet Star Power

We don't need more reasons to love Jennifer Lawrence. Her stellar red carpet record is just one item on the star's ever-growing list of likable qualities. (Having a Dior contract, of course, makes it pretty hard not to.) And while Lawrence has had many spectacular non-Dior moments over the years, some of our favorites have been at the hands of Raf Simons, the fashion house's in-house design team, and, now, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Now that she's embarking on her press tour for Passengers, we can expect to see the actress acing many looks from the Italian designer's inaugural Dior collection. Yes, Lawrence already gave us a taste of what's to come from Dior under its first female creative director.
For the film's photo call in Paris, the actress, of course, repped her favorite French label. Her Dior spring '17 look of choice also happens to be a pretty meta, on-theme pick for the occasion, considering Passengers' outer-space setting.
Lawrence opted for a gray cashmere sweater and dusty blue tulle skirt, featuring the glittery star motif found throughout Chiuri's first designs for the house. (And, if there was any lingering doubt: "L'etoile" is scribbled right above the hem of the top.) Seeing as Lawrence herself is quite the fashion star, this choice feels very much on the nose — much like Natalie Portman's "Le soleil" gown from the same collection. Hey, when it works, it works. And Lawrence definitely nailed it.
