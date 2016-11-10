We Should All Heed Jennifer Lawrence's Advice For Surviving The Next Four Years

Yesterday Miley Cyrus shared her message of hope and acceptance in the wake of the presidential election. Today another famous young woman, Jennifer Lawrence, is asking us to be hopeful, though she seems to be struggling to get there herself.
"If you're worried about the health of our planet, find out everything you can about how to protect it," Lawrence wrote in an essay for Broadly on moving forward after the election. "If you're worried about racial violence love your neighbor more than you've ever tried to before—no matter what they believe or who they voted for."
Though the actress struck a hopeful tone, she wasn't afraid to share that she does feel somewhat at a loss now that Trump has been elected. "If you're a woman and you're worried that no matter how hard you work or how much you learn, there will always be a glass ceiling, then I don't really know what to say. I don't know what I would tell my daughter if I were you. Except to have hope."
In the end, Lawrence urged us all to be proactive through whatever emotions we're dealing with as we consider the next adminstration, to chanel anger and sadness into something positive. "If you are an immigrant, if you are a person of color, if you are LGBTQ+, if you are a woman," Lawrence wrote, "don't be afraid, be loud!"
