Thank You, Miley Cyrus, For Expressing What We Needed To Hear

Miley Cyrus posted a teary video to Twitter after last night's election results that captured the emotions of many Hillary Clinton supporters. Though Cyrus didn't try to hide her devastation over Clinton's loss, she also had a hopeful message for anyone struggling with the outcome of the presidential race.



"Happy hippies, we adjust and we accept everyone, who they are," Cyrus said. "So, Donald Trump, I accept you. And this hurts to say, that I even accept you as president of the United States. And that's fine, because now, I want to be a hopeful hippie."

