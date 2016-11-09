Jennifer Lawrence Just Gave Student Voters The Surprise Of A Lifetime

Jennifer Lawrence may not be a social media maven, but she sure knows how to reach the young voters of our country. The actress was spotted on the campus of Duke University in North Carolina, but not exactly literally. Her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, was seen around campus encouraging students to vote, and he used Lawrence as bait: If they voted, they would get to have a very exclusive conversation with J Lawr herself via FaceTime.
Imagine casting your vote for Hillary Clinton, and then FaceTiming with Oscar-winning actress Lawrence on the phone of Oscar-winning director Aronofsky. Now that is one historic day.
One student, Ethan Udell, shared a picture of the director holding up his phone showing a smiley Lawrence.
I just casually FaceTimed with Jennifer Lawrence. Darren Aronofsky is the man 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Pjx8oBapgJ— Ethan Udell (@EthanUdell) November 8, 2016
E! News spoke to the freshman who said that about 15 to 20 students received an exclusive FaceTime with the IRL-Katniss Everdeen herself.
"Darren flew in this morning from New York to try to get more students to vote, since North Carolina is a swing state and Duke had its lowest student early voting numbers since 2008," Udell told the site. "They walked around promoting voting all day. [Darren] even called cars for kids to head to the voting location."
That's one innovative way to get twentysomethings to the polls.
