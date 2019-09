Jennifer Lawrence Just Gave Student Voters The Surprise Of A Lifetime

Jennifer Lawrence may not be a social media maven, but she sure knows how to reach the young voters of our country. The actress was spotted on the campus of Duke University in North Carolina, but not exactly literally. Her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, was seen around campus encouraging students to vote, and he used Lawrence as bait: If they voted, they would get to have a very exclusive conversation with J Lawr herself via FaceTime.Imagine casting your vote for Hillary Clinton, and then FaceTiming with Oscar-winning actress Lawrence on the phone of Oscar-winning director Aronofsky. Now that is one historic day.One student, Ethan Udell, shared a picture of the director holding up his phone showing a smiley Lawrence.