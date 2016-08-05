Of COURSE Jennifer Lawrence Lived In This Modest Condo For 8 Years

In the past few years, Jennifer Lawrence has emerged as the new take on America's sweetheart. She's funny, quirky, talented, and there's nothing we wouldn't give to spend an hour in a room with Lawrence and Amy Schumer. And now that J Lawr's got three Golden Globes and an Academy Award under her belt, she's decided to let go of the modest Santa Monica, CA, townhouse she bought back in 2006.
J Lawr purchased the home for $879,000 before she hit it big. Now, she has reportedly sold it for $1.15 million, according to Trulia. Lawrence hasn't actually lived there since 2014, when she bought the $8.225 million Beverly Hills mansion she lives in now (which is right next door to Adele's new home), but for some reason, she hung onto the property until now.
J Lawr purchased the home for $879,000 before she hit it big. Now, she has reportedly sold it for $1.15 million, according to Trulia. Lawrence hasn't actually lived there since 2014, when she bought the $8.225 million Beverly Hills mansion she lives in now (which is right next door to Adele's new home), but for some reason, she hung onto the property until now.
The townhouse may seem simple by Hollywood celebrity standards, but it's no shack. Let's take a look inside, shall we? (Trulia)