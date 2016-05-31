Adele isn’t just "rolling in the deep." The Grammy-winning goddess is also clearly rolling in the dough. The star just dropped $9.5 million on a 6,597-square-foot Beverly Hills home. TMZ reports that the purchase was kept top secret. The site also notes that Adele has yet to move into her new digs, because of her busy touring schedule.
According to Trulia, Adele's new four-bedroom, six-bathroom place is located in Hidden Valley, one of the area’s most exclusive private communities. The sprawling mansion was built back in 1977 and sits on 17,000 square feet of land. The British singer is living away from her native London for the first time, but she's sure to feel right at home among famous neighbors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldana. Click through the photos and say "Hello" to Adele's new estate.
