Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Just Became Our New Favorite Onscreen Couple

The just-released Passengers trailer has left us with a lot of questions. Why exactly are stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt planning to sleep for 120 years? What does one pack for a century of slumber? Where can we buy a Michael Sheen robot bartender?
If you haven't already watched the trailer, you're missing out on some serious sci-fi action. Lawrence and Pratt play two passengers booked on a spaceship in which everyone is asleep for 120 years. The pair wake up 90 years too early, causing all kinds of panic... and a little romance.
Maybe it's the way Pratt's character, Jim, sends a little robot to ask out Lawrence's Aurora. Maybe it's their hot date night (thank goodness she packed that little black dress!). Maybe it's the way Lawrence leaps over a countertop to plant her lips on Pratt's sexy face. These two have "red-hot movie couple" written all over them.
Pity we'll have to wait until December 21 to enjoy it all.
If you haven't already watched the trailer, you're missing out on some serious sci-fi action. Lawrence and Pratt play two passengers booked on a spaceship in which everyone is asleep for 120 years. The pair wake up 90 years too early, causing all kinds of panic... and a little romance.
Maybe it's the way Pratt's character, Jim, sends a little robot to ask out Lawrence's Aurora. Maybe it's their hot date night (thank goodness she packed that little black dress!). Maybe it's the way Lawrence leaps over a countertop to plant her lips on Pratt's sexy face. These two have "red-hot movie couple" written all over them.
Pity we'll have to wait until December 21 to enjoy it all.
Advertisement