Story from Movies

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Just Became Our New Favorite Onscreen Couple

Erin Donnelly
The just-released Passengers trailer has left us with a lot of questions. Why exactly are stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt planning to sleep for 120 years? What does one pack for a century of slumber? Where can we buy a Michael Sheen robot bartender?

If you haven't already watched the trailer, you're missing out on some serious sci-fi action. Lawrence and Pratt play two passengers booked on a spaceship in which everyone is asleep for 120 years. The pair wake up 90 years too early, causing all kinds of panic... and a little romance.

Maybe it's the way Pratt's character, Jim, sends a little robot to ask out Lawrence's Aurora. Maybe it's their hot date night (thank goodness she packed that little black dress!). Maybe it's the way Lawrence leaps over a countertop to plant her lips on Pratt's sexy face. These two have "red-hot movie couple" written all over them.

Pity we'll have to wait until December 21 to enjoy it all.
Advertisement

More from Movies