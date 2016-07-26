In the upcoming movie Passengers, Jennifer Lawrence will appear in her first-ever sex scene. And her co-star Chris Pratt took the responsibility of being her first sex-scene partner very seriously. He said at Comic-Con that he made an effort to be a perfect gentleman, according to E! News.
"We're actors and it's a big a part of the job," he said. "Your job as a leading man is to make the actress feel comfortable, and you do that by minimizing the amount of people that are there and...having a sense of whether or not they're feeling okay."
It sounds like his effort was appreciated. Lawrence said on The Hollywood Reporter's "Actress Roundtable" last year that she was anxious about the scene.
"I got really, really drunk," she said. "But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, 'What have I done? I don't know.'"
But, she told E! News, he minimized the anxiety as much as possible. "It was just nerve-racking," she said. "It's not even about your co-star because Pratt is so wonderful and lovely. My nerves weren't about him."
Sounds like Pratt's got his sex scene etiquette down pat.
