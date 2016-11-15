At Least Natalie Portman's Optimistic Maternity Look Is Giving Us Hope

In dark times, the fashion community does what it knows best: We use our clothes to find the light. For example, during the divisive campaign of President-elect Donald Trump, fashion's elite showed support for his opponent Hillary Clinton via runway shows, T-shirts, and more. Celebrities even got in on the fun, too. But after Election Night, it's been...a little difficult to soothe the pain. Natalie Portman, however, might be on to something.
At the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Jackie, Portman wore a custom Dior gown that carried a special message. Emblazoned on the front of the dress that so eloquently accentuates her pregnant belly is the Le Soleil tarot card. And, according to several tarot websites, the sun card is supposed to "guarantee success and happiness in any endeavor." This choice is timely, of course, considering the blur of our political climate; and, in its own way, it really does make us feel better. But, the dress is actually one piece of Dior's spring 2017 collection that was inspired by Monsieur Dior. The house founder was said to be highly superstitious and had his cards read before every show.
The custom gown is a blip of hope that high fashion can, like we've always thought, form to any body shape. But this enchanting red carpet moment is also a sign that the style and film communities are (still) mourning Tuesday right along with us. After all, we are stronger together. Thanks, Natalie.
