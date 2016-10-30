Jennifer Lawrence gave us one good reason to pay attention to the Britannia Awards that took place in Los Angeles on Friday night. She appeared onstage to present an award to Jodie Foster, but stole the show in a blush-colored Elie Saab gown with quite the sexy chest-revealing cut-out.
While Lawrence is still under a contract with Dior that stipulates she has to wear the house's fashions at major events, the Britannia Awards (presented by the L.A. branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) don't seem to count. The Saab gown is from the Spring/Summer 2017 collection, which the designer told Vogue was "about dancing—the disco, the '70s!" With all those pleats and that belted, clingy silhouette, it certainly seems like a dress that would suit Lawrence's American Hustle character, or, for that matter, someone Foster herself would have played in her early years.
Lawrence's speech on Friday was, in classic Lawrence style, both irreverent and heartfelt.
"I was lucky enough to be directed by Jodie in a movie called – wait for it – The Beaver,” Lawrence said while presenting Foster with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film Award, according to People. “I was new to the industry and was scared of fame turning me into a weirdo. But when I would watch Jodie — the smart, solid, rational person who treated everyone around her with complete respect and who was never fake — I knew there was hope."
Here's another view of the dress from the front.
