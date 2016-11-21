Friends Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Are Too Chill To Compete Over Roles

We'll always have JLaw and ASchu. But can we talk about Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone for a second?
Lawrence's new cover story for the December issue of Vanity Fair includes some heartwarming and hilarious details about her friendship with Stone. We can all thank mutual friend Woody Harrelson for hooking them up, by the way.
“She texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence told the magazine. “I replied, 'Fuck off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since.”
It gets better.
“I feel like it was our version of The Notebook — 365 texts," the Oscar winner joked about the year they spent sending daily texts to each other.
What could possibly make this friendship even cooler? The fact that they don't see one another as professional threats.
“She may not even know this,” Stone shared, “but there was definitely a time early on when I was like 'OH HEY MY EGO IS GOING NUTS SHE’S SO GREAT AND VIBRANT AND TALENTED I’M SCREWED I’LL NEVER WORK AGAIN GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD.’ Then I chilled the fuck out — and remembered we’re completely different and there is room for everyone, even if it’s an industry that doesn’t really seem to support that idea up front.
"We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors," she added. "I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job.”
Lawrence has a similar take.
“I love my job,” the Passengers star noted. “I don’t know what I would be without acting. So if there is someone who loves the same thing, it should bring us closer. But it depends on how that person is, and Emma is so normal and lovely.”
That, friends, is pure #SquadGoals.
