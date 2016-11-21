Friends Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Are Too Chill To Compete Over Roles

“She may not even know this,” Stone shared, “but there was definitely a time early on when I was like 'OH HEY MY EGO IS GOING NUTS SHE’S SO GREAT AND VIBRANT AND TALENTED I’M SCREWED I’LL NEVER WORK AGAIN GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD.’ Then I chilled the fuck out — and remembered we’re completely different and there is room for everyone, even if it’s an industry that doesn’t really seem to support that idea up front.



"We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors," she added. "I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job.”



Lawrence has a similar take.



“I love my job,” the Passengers star noted. “I don’t know what I would be without acting. So if there is someone who loves the same thing, it should bring us closer. But it depends on how that person is, and Emma is so normal and lovely.”



That, friends, is pure #SquadGoals.