Sorry, Taylor Swift. There's a new squad we are dying to join. We're not sure if their cupcakes and theme parties will be as good, but we'll be too busy laughing to care. Following Amy Schumer 's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live , the comedian spent the wee hours of the morning with Jennifer Lawrence and Aziz Ansari at Wayfarer Restaurant, according to People Just imagine the amount of alcoholic beverage you'd accidentally spit through your nose after five minutes at that table. This was all after the official SNL wrap party, where Ansari launched himself to the top of this pyramid. Please, someone, post the video of the maneuvering it took for them to get into this pose.