Sorry, Taylor Swift. There's a new squad we are dying to join. We're not sure if their cupcakes and theme parties will be as good, but we'll be too busy laughing to care. Following Amy Schumer's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the comedian spent the wee hours of the morning with Jennifer Lawrence and Aziz Ansari at Wayfarer Restaurant, according to People.
Just imagine the amount of alcoholic beverage you'd accidentally spit through your nose after five minutes at that table. This was all after the official SNL wrap party, where Ansari launched himself to the top of this pyramid. Please, someone, post the video of the maneuvering it took for them to get into this pose.
Just imagine the amount of alcoholic beverage you'd accidentally spit through your nose after five minutes at that table. This was all after the official SNL wrap party, where Ansari launched himself to the top of this pyramid. Please, someone, post the video of the maneuvering it took for them to get into this pose.
Advertisement
This follows the first recorded summit of these supremely funny people, last week in Atlanta, where the squad also included Schumer's sister and writing partner, Kim Caramele. Chris Pratt even got in on the action for a minute there. Pratt and Lawrence were in the city to film Passengers, while Ansari and Schumer were performing at a comedy festival. Schumer and Lawrence, along with Caramele, are writing a movie together in which they play sisters, so we assume that's the real reason for their frequent meetings, not just to make gems like this.
But as for why Ansari had to get a lift back to his hotel via Katniss? We can only hope one of them will explain on social media or a late-night talk show sometime soon.
Advertisement