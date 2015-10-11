Anyone who knows Amy Schumer's unapologetic brand of comedy wondered just how she would start off her first time hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. Would she tell a shockingly raunchy joke? Would she insult another celebrity? Would she do something awesome in the name of promoting positive images of women? Would she remind us of her party-girl antics? Of course she did all of the above. And then, she capped it off a few skits later with a fake commercial aimed at the gun lobby.
Schumer kicked things off with a standup monologue that went from lamenting that girls' only real role models are the Kardashians, "a whole family of women who take the faces they were born with as a light suggestion," to wondering if her half-hour chat with Bradley Cooper means they're engaged.
Gun control is an issue Schumer has been more vocal about since the shooting during a Trainwreck showing in Louisiana took the lives of two women this summer. The sentimental spot began with various generic vignettes of people in the style of pharmaceutical ads — a couple having a baby, a young man hanging out with his grandfather, a woman jogging, a woman (Schumer) sitting by herself at a restaurant. They all have something in common: Their joy at having firearms. "Guns, we're here to stay," the voiceover says, eliciting both laughs and chills.
