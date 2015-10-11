Story from TV Shows

Amy Schumer Takes On Kardashians & Gun Control On SNL

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Anyone who knows Amy Schumer's unapologetic brand of comedy wondered just how she would start off her first time hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. Would she tell a shockingly raunchy joke? Would she insult another celebrity? Would she do something awesome in the name of promoting positive images of women? Would she remind us of her party-girl antics? Of course she did all of the above. And then, she capped it off a few skits later with a fake commercial aimed at the gun lobby.

Schumer kicked things off with a standup monologue that went from lamenting that girls' only real role models are the Kardashians, "a whole family of women who take the faces they were born with as a light suggestion," to wondering if her half-hour chat with Bradley Cooper means they're engaged.
Gun control is an issue Schumer has been more vocal about since the shooting during a Trainwreck showing in Louisiana took the lives of two women this summer. The sentimental spot began with various generic vignettes of people in the style of pharmaceutical ads — a couple having a baby, a young man hanging out with his grandfather, a woman jogging, a woman (Schumer) sitting by herself at a restaurant. They all have something in common: Their joy at having firearms. "Guns, we're here to stay," the voiceover says, eliciting both laughs and chills.
