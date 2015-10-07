Amy Schumer has been so ubiquitous for the past year, it's kind of hard to believe that this week will mark her very first time hosting Saturday Night Live. We have our first peek into how she'll do thanks to those much-beloved promo videos, which went up this morning. Or do we? Interestingly, the clips showcase the talents of Schumer's Trainwreck co-star Vanessa Bayer even more than her own.
"We're so excited to have the star of Trainwreck on the show!" Bayer says in the first clip. "Thank you! Did you see it?" Schumer answers. Keeping her trademark awkwardly wide smile plastered to her face, Bayer says, "Yeah, I'm in it... We had a lot of scenes together."
Later, the two poke fun at Schumer's huge year, with Bayer swinging from enthusiastic to tragic as she intones: "Amy, this is your year! You just won an Emmy... You wrote and starred in the movie Trainwreck this summer... And now, you're hosting SNL! And that's when it all came crashing down!"
Okay, it really ruins things when we describe all the jokes, doesn't it?
We're certainly looking forward to seeing whether the woman behind the Emmy-winning Best Variety Sketch series (Inside Amy Schumer) will bring her own brand of skits to the show (which she beat, by the way), or blend into the SNL brand. There's also the hope that her stint will bring about a cameo from her other Trainwreck co-star Tilda Swinton. Er, no, just kidding — that would be too good to believe. What we meant to type was Bill Hader. He's just a tiny bit more likely to appear.
