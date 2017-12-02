It's sad, but unfortunately true: Chris Pratt has officially filed for divorce from Anna Faris. People reported that in court documents filed on Friday Pratt cited irreconcilable differences for the dissolution of their eight-year marriage. He has asked for joint custody of the couple's five-year-old son, Jack.
In Faris's response to Pratt's divorce filing, which came only hours later, she also asked for joint custody. According to TMZ, the couple reportedly can ask for the right to receive child support, but it is unclear whether either has or will in the future. TMZ also reported that the couple has a prenuptial agreement and are close to coming to a settlement over assets.
Back in August, Faris and Pratt announced their split in a heartbreaking joint post shared on Facebook and Instagram. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement read. "We tried for hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
Since the announcement, which, according to court documents, came a month after they legally separated, Pratt and Faris have been the model for what an amicable split can look like. Not only did Pratt write the forward to Faris' book, Unqualified, which was released after their split, but he complimented her first post-split appearance at the Emmys. "Anna did an amazing job, man," he said. "She rules."
In an October interview with People, Faris only had nice things to say about Pratt. "We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends," she said. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
When Faris appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan days later, she again praised her ex, saying, "He’s amazing. We’re great friends and we always will be."
Fans might be sad to know their favorite Hollywood couple is no longer together, but Pratt and Faris might have just become our favorite celebrity best friends. Hey, now she can even go back to being his wingman.
