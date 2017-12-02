Since the announcement, which, according to court documents, came a month after they legally separated, Pratt and Faris have been the model for what an amicable split can look like. Not only did Pratt write the forward to Faris' book, Unqualified, which was released after their split, but he complimented her first post-split appearance at the Emmys. "Anna did an amazing job, man," he said. "She rules."