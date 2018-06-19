Chris Pratt, fresh off his MTV Movie and TV Award win, has news! Or, well, the paparazzi made news of Chris Pratt. Pratt is maybe dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter to Arnold and the great-niece to none other than John F. Kennedy. This morning, TMZ published a series of photographs of Pratt on a picnic with Shwarzenegger. They're laughing and snacking on sandwiches beneath a small palm tree — celebrity romance at its finest.
Shwarzenegger, 28, has written three books, one of which is titled I Just Graduated... Now What? She's never been romantically linked to a celebrity before, but she's a Schwarzenegger, so. (Her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, has been linked to Miley Cyrus.)
This is Pratt's first official post-divorce romance rumor. He and Anna Faris announced in August of last year that they planned to file for divorce.
"We tried for hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together," Faris wrote in a statement on Instagram. (She shared the statement via screenshot of a text.)
Since then, they've both plowed forward with their careers, Faris with Overboard earlier this year and Pratt with Jurassic World. Here we are, months later, and Pratt is snacking on chips with a Schwarzenegger. Oh, and not to worry about Faris — a photo surfaced just yesterday of her enjoying kisses with her new beau Michael Barrett in Portofino, Italy. So many photos of happily divorced people!
