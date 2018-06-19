“Look at that delicious, blindingly white skin. I can see your lungs,” she gasps. The sexy conversation eventually escalates into Haddish getting shot by a ray gun in the “tigole bitty” and fighting with Kylo over her totally-not-a-vibrator back massager. One hasn’t lived until they’ve seen Tiffany Haddish scream, “It’s for my back! It’s not for my front!” as a scarred-up Adam Driver tries to force-pull an object that definitely isn’t a sex toy away from her. The impeccable few minutes of comedy have nothing to do with Haddish as Black woman; it’s simply about her being a funny, delightfully raunchy performer. Because like the many white, male comics who have come before Haddish, she too can be funny outside of her identity.