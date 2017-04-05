Like any other celebrity gossip conglomerate, TSR has connections with celebrities who will sometimes reach out to them directly to set the record straight. It's not uncommon for celebrities to verbally spar with TSR commenters — another way that TSR has one-upped much of its competition — or reach out to TSR directly with an exclusive scoop. Nwandu told me that some of the perceived hostility toward their site comes from celebrities who feel that such a courtesy should only result in positive news coverage for them on the platform. But Nwandu made TSR’s intentions clear, “We just want to get to the truth. If the truth just so happens to be against you, that’s just what it is.” She added that TSR tries to provide balanced coverage, which helps keep things amicable. “We might drag you this week. But we’ll still love you next week.”