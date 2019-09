Tyga's money troubles have become public knowledge since it was reported last year that he owes jeweler Jason Arashe $270,000 for a diamond watch and a diamond Cuban link chain that Tyga never returned in 2012. It was also reported last August that the red Ferrari Tyga was leasing was repossessed after he missed a couple of payments. That same month, Tyga reached a settlement with a former landlord who said he owed $480,000 in damages and interest over the course of the five years he lived in a Malibu rental.