You Won't Believe How Much Money Tyga Owes His Jeweler

Another week, another lawsuit for Tyga. Last week, the rapper reached a settlement with his former landlord after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He sued Tyga his outstanding $480,000 tally in unpaid rent and property damage to the Malibu home.
As for this week, Beverly Hills jeweler Jason Arasheben is suing the 26-year-old for damages going back several years, reports People. Arasheben claims that in 2012, Tyga agreed to pay him $28,275 for a diamond pantheon watch — and that he borrowed a $63,000 diamond Cuban link chain that he never returned.
This isn't the first time the jeweler has tried to collect from Tyga. According to People, he first filed a suit against him in 2013, and in 2014, a judge ordered Tyga to pay Arasheben more than $200,000. The addition of legal fees and interest brings the grand total to more than $270,000, Arashaben's attorneys — the same legal team Tyga's former landlord used — told People. "In the meantime, Mr. Stevenson gives away cars, jewelry and cash," said lawyer Danny Abir. (Tyga's real name is Michael Stevenson.)
