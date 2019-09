You Won't Believe How Much Money Tyga Owes His Jeweler

This isn't the first time the jeweler has tried to collect from Tyga . According to People, he first filed a suit against him in 2013, and in 2014, a judge ordered Tyga to pay Arasheben more than $200,000. The addition of legal fees and interest brings the grand total to more than $270,000, Arashaben's attorneys — the same legal team Tyga's former landlord used — told People . "In the meantime, Mr. Stevenson gives away cars, jewelry and cash," said lawyer Danny Abir. (Tyga's real name is Michael Stevenson.)He has a point: Tyga bought girlfriend Kylie Jenner a $200,000 Mercedes Maybach for her 19th birthday earlier this month. (How else was he supposed to top the Ferrari he bought Jenner for her 18th birthday?) "We will question his source of funds: Where's the money, what are you spending it on, what are your assets, will you be able to pay up for all of this?" Fair questions, sir.