There's A Warrant Out For Tyga's Arrest

Tyga may rap about having lots of money, but it appears that he is struggling to pay off a large amount of debt and damage spurring from a 2011 property rental in Malibu. After he failed to show up at a hearing for the lawsuit in Santa Monica on August 8, there is now a warrant out for the 26-year-old rapper's arrest. The bail, signed off by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Nancy L. Newman, is set at $10,000, the Los Angeles Times reports.
According to the lawsuit, he owes his former landlord a total of $480,000. This number reflects both the cost of damage he allegedly caused to the house, as well as the interest accrued in the past five years since he stayed there.
As the story goes, back in 2011, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, rented a home in Malibu for a few months. Instead of taking care of the house, he trashed it. The "Rack City" rapper apparently added an actual stripper's pole in the master bedroom and ruined the home's hardwood floors, gate, and showers. He also disconnected its intercom system. Tyga was renting the home for $16,000 a month; he left the contract early and neglected to pay a month's worth of rent.
The L.A. Times also spoke to the landlord's attorney, Boris Treyzon, who said that Tyga was served the notice to appear in court by an agent while performing at a nightclub in San Diego during Comic-Con.
Incidentally, Tyga recently gave his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, a brand-new Mercedes Maybach for her birthday. The luxury vehicle's starting price is around $190,000.
According to the lawsuit, he owes his former landlord a total of $480,000. This number reflects both the cost of damage he allegedly caused to the house, as well as the interest accrued in the past five years since he stayed there.
As the story goes, back in 2011, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, rented a home in Malibu for a few months. Instead of taking care of the house, he trashed it. The "Rack City" rapper apparently added an actual stripper's pole in the master bedroom and ruined the home's hardwood floors, gate, and showers. He also disconnected its intercom system. Tyga was renting the home for $16,000 a month; he left the contract early and neglected to pay a month's worth of rent.
The L.A. Times also spoke to the landlord's attorney, Boris Treyzon, who said that Tyga was served the notice to appear in court by an agent while performing at a nightclub in San Diego during Comic-Con.
Incidentally, Tyga recently gave his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, a brand-new Mercedes Maybach for her birthday. The luxury vehicle's starting price is around $190,000.
Advertisement
He also posted this photo on August 4, which appears to suggest his excitement when a "deposit hit" his bank account.
Advertisement