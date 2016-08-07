Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday in style.
The makeup entrepreneur isn't turning 19 until August 10, but the gifts are already rolling in — literally. Jenner got an adorable new puppy, a huge birthday celebration thrown in her honor, and now, a $200,000 luxury car.
That's right: The reality-TV maven has a hot new set of wheels thanks to her boyfriend, Tyga. He surprised his girlfriend with the 2017 Mercedes Maybach on Saturday. The flashy car has a starting price tag of $191,300, according to Entertainment Tonight.
In true millennial fashion, Tyga captured the surprise on Snapchat.
"Hey, happy birthday!" he calls out to Jenner as she walks toward him while eating a banana.
"Stop! Tay!" she responds as she sees the sleek car decked out with a huge red bow.
He then sang happy birthday to Jenner as she inspected the car.
"Yay! I love you T," the still-18-year-old said as she takes a few snaps of the car. "Almost too boss for me," she gushed in another snap.
This isn't the first car Tyga has gifted Kylie. He gave her a Ferrari for her 18th birthday.
