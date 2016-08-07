Story from Pop Culture

How Tyga Topped His Last Birthday Gift To Kylie Jenner

Evette Dionne

Thank you baby @kinggoldchains

A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday in style.

The makeup entrepreneur isn't turning 19 until August 10, but the gifts are already rolling in — literally. Jenner got an adorable new puppy, a huge birthday celebration thrown in her honor, and now, a $200,000 luxury car.

That's right: The reality-TV maven has a hot new set of wheels thanks to her boyfriend, Tyga. He surprised his girlfriend with the 2017 Mercedes Maybach on Saturday. The flashy car has a starting price tag of $191,300, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In true millennial fashion, Tyga captured the surprise on Snapchat.

"Hey, happy birthday!" he calls out to Jenner as she walks toward him while eating a banana.

"Stop! Tay!" she responds as she sees the sleek car decked out with a huge red bow.

He then sang happy birthday to Jenner as she inspected the car.

"Yay! I love you T," the still-18-year-old said as she takes a few snaps of the car. "Almost too boss for me," she gushed in another snap.

This isn't the first car Tyga has gifted Kylie. He gave her a Ferrari for her 18th birthday.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture