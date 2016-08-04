Can You Believe Kylie Jenner Ever Looked Like This?

It's easy to forget that Kylie Jenner is not even 19 yet, regardless of the fact that she has pretty much grown up right before our eyes on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The youngest Jenner has a birthday coming up on August 10, but her celebrations so far have already been pretty sweet. New car, new puppy, and an over-the-top birthday party all before her actual birthday? Must be nice.
Jenner, who will no doubt be in the celebratory spirit for the next week, posted a few throwback pictures from her very first birthday party in 1998.
The theme? Tweety bird.
The decor? Weirdly shaped balloons.
The vibe? Casual.
While not many people look like they did when they were toddlers, Jenner looks especially different. The resemblance between baby Jenner and mama Kris is uncanny.
Check out some of the adorable pictures, below.
