What would you do if you were invited to celebrate Kylie Jenner's birthday? We'd probably make a point to live it up. And based on her Twitter feed, Khloé's on the same page.
Kylie's actual birthday is August 10, but as usual, she's kicking off the celebrations early. The family partied at The Nice Guy in L.A. on Sunday to celebrate the release of Jenner's Kyshadow birthday line, according to E! News.
On Monday, Khloé admitted she was still too drunk to even be hungover.
I don't have a hangover but I think because I'm still drunk— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2016
It's because of alcohol consumption, she wrote, that she decided it would be a good idea to Snapchat her sister Kourtney on the toilet.
I'm crying laughing at my snaps! Lol I don't even remember snapping Kourt peeing! 😂 Kourt I'm sorry. Blame it on the alcohol— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2016
She snapchatted a lot of the event, in fact, and it looks like she had a blast, however inebriated she may have been.
And the award for most relatable Kardashian sister continues to go to Khloé.
