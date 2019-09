What would you do if you were invited to celebrate Kylie Jenner's birthday ? We'd probably make a point to live it up. And based on her Twitter feed, Khloé's on the same page.Kylie's actual birthday is August 10, but as usual , she's kicking off the celebrations early. The family partied at The Nice Guy in L.A. on Sunday to celebrate the release of Jenner's Kyshadow birthday line, according to E! News On Monday, Khloé admitted she was still too drunk to even be hungover.