Kylie Jenner's $200,000 Birthday Present To Herself

Kylie Jenner doesn't need to wait for her official birthday to treat herself. Jenner is still more than a week shy of 19, but she already got herself a really, really nice birthday present — a car. Specifically, a Land Rover SVAutobiography edition. The new ride costs at least $199,495, Cosmo reports.
Jenner shared her excitement on Snapchat. She captioned one photo of her new driver's seat, "One of [a] kind. Happy birthday to me." Another shows off the special SVAutobiography logo. The car isn't Jenner's first birthday gift: She already received an adorable puppy from her BFF Jordyn Woods this past weekend.
Advertisement
At least any of Jenner's loved ones doing some last-minute birthday shopping now know she's got Land Rovers and puppies covered.
Advertisement