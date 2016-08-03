Tyga is part of a complicated web spun by the Kardashian clan. Tyga had a baby, King, with Blac Chyna, who is now on her way to becoming Angela Kardashian or out of the family forever. Tyga is dating Kylie Jenner, who he could seemingly plausibly marry. That would make him the uncle and father to his own child.
Anyways. He was on Hollywood Today Live promoting his upcoming show, Kingin’ With Tyga. He broke down how he deals with the relationships between him, his son, his girlfriend, his ex, and her boyfriend. Tyga credited his lowly upbringing.
“My main focus and goal is to make sure my son has the best upbringing,” Tyga said. “I feel like once you’re an adult people make their own decisions. Sometimes you can’t put your faith in people because you’ll always be let down. So I just stay focused and stay concerned about him. When I was growing up, I didn’t know the problems my mom had or if she had personal issues in her life. She always made sure I was good and i was happy.”
A shockingly mature answer from Tyga. He’s grown up a lot since he was caught sending debatably appropriate texts to a 14-year-old in January. Seven months can do that to a person.
