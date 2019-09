Is Kylie Jenner Making Tyga Live Above His Means?

The thing is, Tyga is an adult. (As is his girlfriend, whose own bank account is probably pretty plush right now given the success of her own ventures, most notably her Lip Kits .) Even if Kylie begged him to buy her designer gear everyday, Tyga would still be the only one accountable for his own financial situation. Not his landlord, not his jeweler, and certainly not any woman he is dating. Tyga is a grown man responsible not only for himself, but King Cairo , his son with Blac Chyna (who, ironically, just referred to her ex as "cheap" in a new interview). How he makes and spends his money is on him, not Kylie. It may not be as cool as being "King Gold Chains," but at the end of the day, Tyga is king of his wallet, too.