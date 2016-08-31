Is Kylie Jenner Making Tyga Live Above His Means?

Tyga has found himself in financial trouble yet again. According to TMZ, the rapper was shopping with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at a Bentley dealership in Calabasas on Tuesday when — in a case of incredibly ironic timing — the red Ferrari the rapper is currently leasing was repossessed on the spot. TMZ's source said that a man arrived at the dealership with a spare key to the sports car and drove it away. Apparently, Tyga had missed a couple of payments on his lease.
The troubling thing about this incident is that it's only the latest in a series of highly-publicized financial mishaps involving the 26-year-old. On August 17, a jeweler sued Tyga for $270,000 in a legal battle that started in 2013. His alleged offenses included failing to return a $63,000 diamond Cuban link chain that Tyga (real name: Michael Ray Stevenson) borrowed. "In the meantime, Mr. Stevenson gives away cars, jewelry and cash," the jeweler's lawyer told People.
A week prior, Tyga had a warrant put out for his arrest after failing to show up for a court hearing regarding the $480,000 he owed a former landlord. The landlord of a Malibu property Tyga rented in 2011 claimed the rapper owed him for serious damages to the house. Two days later, they reached a settlement out of court, and the warrant was rescinded.
So, does the woman Tyga dotes on play any role in this? The rapper certainly hasn't buckled down on his spending in the midst of his financial woes — especially when it comes to treating girlfriend Kylie to lavish gifts, like the Mercedes Maybach he bought for her 19th birthday earlier this month. (How else was he going to top the $320,000 white Ferrari he got her last year?) Last Christmas, Tyga gave his lady a diamond ring estimated to cost between $30,000 and $40,000. The over-the-top gifts are nothing new for the couple, though. Tyga bought Kylie a diamond Rolex for her graduation in 2015 and threw her an elaborate birthday party the year before. And you could speculate that Kylie's luxurious lifestyle puts pressure on Tyga to keep up.
The thing is, Tyga is an adult. (As is his girlfriend, whose own bank account is probably pretty plush right now given the success of her own ventures, most notably her Lip Kits.) Even if Kylie begged him to buy her designer gear everyday, Tyga would still be the only one accountable for his own financial situation. Not his landlord, not his jeweler, and certainly not any woman he is dating. Tyga is a grown man responsible not only for himself, but King Cairo, his son with Blac Chyna (who, ironically, just referred to her ex as "cheap" in a new interview). How he makes and spends his money is on him, not Kylie. It may not be as cool as being "King Gold Chains," but at the end of the day, Tyga is king of his wallet, too.
