Tyga shared an Instagram of his son King Cairo sporting a diamond grill. He gave the photo the following caption: "Flo$$ Flo$$"
Commenters on the post were quick to share their opinions, not just on the photo, but also on Tyga as a parent. The internet and internet commenters especially are nothing if not experts at giving advice and throwing parenting shade. "Can we please treat the kids like kids please?" one commented pleaded. Another was quick to respond, "Can we please just let a parent take care of their own child without putting your input?" "Too cute" was a common sentiment. Others had a different take on the photo. "That's almost unpleasant to look at. Especially on a toddler," wrote one person clearly not relishing in King Cairo's cuteness. There is a real issue here though about the safety of dental appliances like the grill King Cairo is wearing. It's this safety issue that bothered more than one commenter. "Those can ruin your teeth...your son is way too young to have them," wrote one. Others worried about damaging King Cairo's baby teeth. The American Dental Association has been clear about its concerns the flashy accessory. "If you wear a grill, you should be especially careful about brushing and flossing to prevent potential problems," the ADA warns. (Notice they said floss and not flo$$.) "Food and other debris may become trapped between the teeth and the grill allowing bacteria to collect and produce acids. The acids can cause tooth decay and harm gum tissue." There is no way to tell from the photo how long King Cairo wore the grill in question. If he is like lots of other little boys his age, he probably doesn't stay in one spot or play with any one thing for too long. Wherever you fall on the Tyga/Parenting/Grill spectrum, we can all agree that it looks like King Cairo and his dad are having quite the vacation with the Kardashians in Costa Rica.
