Grandma Kris Jenner Had To Get King Cairo Two Gingerbread Houses For Christmas

Happy grandma Kris Jenner always sends her kids gingerbread houses for the holidays. The grandiose confections — honestly, they're gingerbread mansions, gingerbread estates — are usually decorated with names from the Kardashian household to which they are dispatched. (So, Kim Kardashian would get a house with the names "Kim," "Kanye," "North," and "Saint.")



Now, Jenner has a large family, so this can get a little complicated. This year in particular, the reality television matriarch gifted King Cairo, her grandson, two gingerbread houses.



Allow me to explain. The Kardashian community makes for a messy family tree — at this point, the clan has folded in on itself, and the overlaps can get confusing. So, Kylie Jenner is dating Tyga. Tyga has a child with Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna has a child with Rob Kardashian. King Cairo is the child of Tyga and Blac Chyna, which means he is Kris Jenner's grandson two times over. Step-grandson, I suppose, if we're being technical.



So, both Kylie Jenner — who is dating King's father — and Blac Chyna, King's mother, received gingerbread houses with the name "King."



For reference, see Jenner's house.

