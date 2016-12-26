Kylie Jenner & Tyga Are NSFW In New Video Project

If you follow the Kardashian-Jenners, you already know they have a flair for giving viewers an intimate peek into their private lives in unorthodox ways. Kylie Jenner is no exception, as she frequently gives fans an intimate look into her relationship with her boyfriend, Tyga.
In fact, before the pair was even confirmed as a couple, we first saw them kiss and embrace in Tyga's music video, "Stimulated." Since, the couple has made numerous appearances together. Their latest collaboration, "Kylie," definitely takes their dynamic to a new, not at all safe for work, depth.
Released on Christmas, the video features the couple making out in the shower. Notably, neither of the two are actually naked — they appear in white T-shirts, which become soaked, see-through, and eventually come off. While they both appear topless by the end, no actual body parts are shown in the nude. The manner in which the video is shot makes it feel like you are watching them from within the same room. In a word, it's intimate.
According to E!, the music video was directed by Sasha Samsonova and was set to music by Niia. While this video might feel like a holiday gift to some, this is one short film you probably don't want to watch with your parents in the room.
